Himachal Pradesh reports 47 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 6 : Himachal Pradesh reported 47 new cases of COVID19 in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed through a bulletin on Friday.

No death was reported in the past 24 hours while 151 people recovered in the same period, it said.

Meanwhile, 716 people were tested in the state and the active cases currently stand at 548.

On the other hand, India reported 3,611 new cases of Covid19 in the last 24 hours while the number of active cases dropped to 33,232, according to the daily bulletin released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Active cases stand at 0.07 per cent of the total active cases and the recovery rate is 98.74 per cent.

1,930 Covid-19 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

220.66 cr Total Vaccine doses (95.21 cr Second Dose and 22.87 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive, the Ministry said in its bulletin.

The World Health Orgsation (WHO) has announced that the Covid19 pandemic is over as a global health emergency.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, made the announcement while addressing a media briefing on Covid-19 and global health issues.

"It is therefore with great hope that I declare #Covid19 over as a global health emergency. However, that does not mean Covid-19 is over as a global health threat. Last week, Covid-19 claimed a life every three minutes - and that's just the deaths we know about," he said.

"As we speak, thousands of people around the world are fighting for their lives in intensive care units. And millions more continue to live with the debilitating effects of post-#Covid19 condition," the Director General of WHO added.

The WHO had declared Covid-19 as a global emergency in January 2020.

"1221 days ago, WHO learned of a cluster of cases of pneumonia of unknown cause in Wuhan, China. On the 30th January 2020, on the advice of an Emergency Committee convened under the International Health Regulations, I declared a public health emergency of international concern over the global outbreak of #Covid19 - the highest level of alarm under international law," Tedros said.

"At that time, outside China there were fewer than 100 reported [#Covid19] cases, and no reported deaths. In the 3 years since then, Covid-19 has turned our world upside down. Almost 7 million deaths have been reported to WHO, but we know the toll is several times higher - at least 20 million," he noted.

"What this news means is that it is time for countries to transition from emergency mode to managing #Covid19 alongside other infectious diseases," he added.

