Himachal Pradesh resident arrested for duping people on pretext of selling pharmaceutical products

A Himachal Pradesh native has been arrested for allegedly cheating people in Delhi on the pretext of selling pharmaceutical products online, the police said on Sunday.

Cyber south district police station officials said that the accused was identified as Himanshu Gautam, a resident of Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh, and a case under IPC section 420 was registered against him on January 10.

The complainant alleged that he received a message and a call from Growell Life Sciences Pharma Company that they had a business of medicine supply to hospitals.

"The accused allegedly convinced the complainant into placing an order for medicines and collected a payment of Rs 94000, but the order was never delivered. The victim later sensed that he was cheated and approached the police and lodged a complaint," the police said.

During the course of the investigation, the police collected all the relevant details about the message and phone call vide which the accused person contacted the complainant.

Police followed the money trail during the investigation and minutely analysed it, and later nabbed the accused.

"The details of bank accounts, Gmail IDs used in the crime, and call details of mobile numbers used in the crime were technically analysed. Some important and result-oriented clues were collected through this exercise. Apart from that few vital inputs were also collected through technical surveillance. The team worked on all the available aspects of the case," the police official said.

The police official also stated, "The efforts of the team bore fruits when the location of the accused person was zeroed down at Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh. Immediately, the team dispatched to Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh, and developed local information there. After a lot of effort, the team successfully arrested the accused person namely Himanshu Gautam. From his possession, the mobile phone used in the commission of the crime was recovered. He confessed to the commission of the crime."

One mobile phone used in the commission of the crime was also recovered, they said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor