Himachal Pradesh sees 15 per cent polling in two hours

Shimla, June 1 Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday, saw 15.50 per cent polling in the first two hours for four Parliamentary seats and 13 per cent for by-poll for six Assembly seats for the seventh and the last phase of the general elections.

The polling began at 7 a.m. for 57.11 lakh voters to cast their votes till 6 p.m.

The prominent candidates in the fray include Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, former Union Minister Anand Sharma, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who are contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP national President J. P. Nadda and his wife Mallika Nadda were the first voters to cast their votes in a polling station at their native place in Bilaspur district.

“I was the first voter at this polling booth. I appeal to all voters to vote in large numbers for a self-reliant India,” Nadda said after casting his vote.

Taking on X, Nadda wrote: “As the #LokSabha2024 election reaches its final phase, I appeal to all my brothers and sisters, especially the young voters, to exercise their democratic rights and actively participate in the electoral process."

“Your single vote has the strength to establish a government that gives direction to the dream of 'Viksit Bharat' and also prioritises national interest, development, as well as the well-being of all citizens, ensuring a brighter future and inclusive growth for every section of society."

“Step out and cast your vote to help make the festival of democracy a success,” he urged.

Union Minister and BJP candidate from the Hamirpur seat, Anurag Thakur cast his vote along with his family at a polling station in Hamirpur.

“Our vote is for the progress, prosperity, stability and continuity of the country, for a developed India,” Thakur said. The Congress has fielded former legislator Satpal Singh Raizada from the Hamirpur seat.

After casting her vote, Kangana Ranaut appealed: “Urge all voting in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections to come out and vote in massive numbers and become a part of our vibrant festival of democracy.”

A total of 37 candidates are in the fray for the four Lok Sabha seats of Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur and Shimla (reserved), while 25 candidates are contesting the six by-elections in Dharamsala, Gagret, Kutlehar, Sujanpur, Barsar and Lahaul and Spiti constituencies.

Himachal Pradesh seems to be heading for a bipolar contest between the state-ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP.

The voter turnout in the state was 80.1 per cent in 2019, and Mandi recorded the highest polling at 82.3 per cent, followed by Kangra at 80.9 per cent and Hamirpur and Shimla (reserved) at 79.9 per cent.

