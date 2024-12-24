Himachal Pradesh Snowfall Shuts 177 Roads, Including National Highway

Snowfall in several districts of Himachal Pradesh has led to the closure of at least 177 roads, including three national highways, officials reported on Tuesday. The affected areas include Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, and the higher reaches of Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Chamba, and Sirmaur districts. With a second consecutive day of snowfall, there has been a surge in tourist arrivals, with many looking forward to a white Christmas.

MK Seth, president of the Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders' Association, told PTI that hotel occupancy in Shimla had surpassed 70%. He added that the snowfall contributed to a 30-percentage point increase in room bookings. Meanwhile, around 174 roads and three national highways remain closed, with tourists in approximately 500 vehicles stranded near the Atal Tunnel. However, they were safely rescued by late Monday.

Reports indicate that four people lost their lives in accidents over the past 24 hours, with several others injured due to vehicles skidding in various locations. The administration has yet to release details about the victims. National highways, including those between Attari and Leh, Sanj to Aut in Kullu district, Khab Sangam in Kinnaur, and Gramphoo in Lahaul and Spiti, have been blocked for traffic. Shimla saw the highest number of road closures, with 89 roads shut, followed by 44 in Kinnaur and 25 in Mandi. Additionally, 683 transformers were damaged, leaving some areas without electricity, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.