Himachal seeing rampant 'corruption', 'administrative collapse', says BJP

Shimla, Jan 13 Senior BJP leader and Member of Parliament Suresh Kashyap on Tuesday criticised the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh over rampant "corruption, administrative collapse, and growing lawlessness", saying the state has been witnessing one of the worst phases of "misgovernance" in its history.

Kashyap said corruption and administrative disorder have reached alarming levels under the Congress regime, where neither public funds are safe nor constitutional discipline is being upheld.

He pointed out alleged irregularities in the Rs 36.77 crore GI pipe procurement scam case in the Jal Shakti Department in 2024-25, which he said was clear evidence of "systemic corruption" under political patronage.

According to official screening committee reports, 4,770 metric tonnes of GI pipes were procured in gross violation of tender norms, he claimed.

"Mandatory procedures such as weighing, dispatch, and trans-shipment in the presence of Civil Supplies Corporation representatives were completely ignored. No videography, no official presence, and no statutory compliance were recorded. Documents further reveal fake E-way bills, suspicious transhipment records, and manipulation involving 12.550 and 13.150 metric tons of material, pointing towards possible collusion, document tampering, and a large-scale scam," he said in a statement.

The parliamentarian questioned why, despite such serious findings being officially recorded, no concrete action has been taken against the erring officers or "political protectors".

He said merely withholding around Rs 22 crore in payments is an eyewash, not accountability.

"Had the BJP not persistently raised this issue, this scam too would have been buried in files," he said, accusing the government of indulging in cover-ups instead of enforcing accountability.

Highlighting the collapse of administrative discipline, another party MP, Rajeev Bhardwaj, condemned recent controversial statements and social media posts made under political protection.

He said such irresponsible remarks against senior officers from outside the state are not only against constitutional norms but also pose a serious threat to the state's social harmony, administrative unity, and cultural ethos.

Bhardwaj emphasised that Himachal Pradesh, known as Devbhoomi, has always welcomed officers and employees from across the country who have served with dedication and integrity.

Attempts to provoke regional sentiments, undermine institutions and politicise administration are dangerous and unacceptable, Bhardwaj added.

Both leaders questioned the "continued silence" of the Chief Minister, stating that it raises serious doubts.

"Either the Chief Minister is endorsing these actions, or he has completely lost control over his government and administration," they said.

