Himachal varsity signs pact to promote natural farming

Shimla, Jan 7 Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF) in Himachal Pradesh's Nauni has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Hindustan Insecticides Ltd. (HIL) to promote natural farming across India, it said on Monday.

The pact facilitates the joint implementation of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) Regional Child Project, which focuses on reducing and managing agrochemical use through the Fostering Agrochemical Reduction and Management (FARM) initiative in India.

HIL, a public sector undertaking under the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, manufactures agrochemicals, seeds, and water-soluble fertilisers.

This collaboration marks a pioneering effort by a company traditionally involved in the production of agrochemicals and fertilisers to actively promote natural farming practices in the country.

The pact was signed by R.S. Chandel, Vice-Chancellor of UHF, and Kuldeep Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of HIL.

The primary goal of the FARM project is to offer safer alternatives to chemical pesticides and promote integrated pest management (IPM) practices, including natural farming, among India's farming communities.

The initiative aims to transition 1.5 million hectares of farmland from conventional chemical farming to organic and natural farming methods and protect 1.5 million people from exposure to harmful pesticides.

Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, known for its expertise in agroecology and natural farming, is also a key member of the European Union-funded ACROPICS consortium.

This consortium, which includes 15 members from 13 countries, aims to reduce chemical pesticide use through innovative agroecological crop protection methods.

The Global FARM Project, launched by governments in Ecuador, India, Kenya, Laos, the Philippines, Uruguay, and Vietnam, aims to create a regulatory and financial framework to detoxify the agricultural sector.

Led by the UN Environment Programme and supported by the Global Environment Facility, the project is implemented by the Asian Development Bank, UNDP, and UNIDO, with execution handled by FAO and relevant country institutions.

