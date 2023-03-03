Hindu and Muslims celebrate Holi together in Ayodhya

In Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, forgetting differences, people of the Muslim and Hindu community came together and celebrated Holi, the festival of colours, giving the message of unity and integrity. Muslims congratulated the Hindu saints by hugging them in a temple. The occasion marks the victory of good over evil. It falls in the Hindu calendar month of Phalgun - falling between February and March.

People celebrate the day with colours, water, balloons and flowers. Children and adults smear Gulal on each other and seek blessings from their elders. They also visit friends and relatives to commemorate the auspicious, grand celebration and relish Holi delicacies like gujiya, thandai and more. Holi is a celebration of the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha and the victory of good over evil. It is also marked as a harvest festival, commemorating spring's arrival and the end of winter.