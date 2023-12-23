Hindu temple vandalised with anti-India, pro-Khalistan graffiti in US

A Hindu temple has been vandalized with anti-India and pro-Khalistan graffiti on its exterior walls in Newark, California, United States. Newark Police has assured a thorough investigation into the incident.

The pictures were shared on X by the Hindu American Foundation, showing slogans scribbled on the walls of the Swaminarayan Mandir Vasana Sanstha. Images showed hateful slogans against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the wall of the temple.

Incidents of Hindu temples being targeted are not isolated, as evidenced by a previous attack on a Hindu temple in Australia. This highlights a concerning trend of such occurrences extending beyond specific regions or countries.