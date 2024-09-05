'Hinduism teaches peace': VHP chief Alok Kumar rejects Tauqeer Raza's attack on RSS, Hindu outfits

New Delhi, Sep 5 Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) President Alok Kumar on Thursday rejected Maulana Tauqeer Raza's controversial statement terming the RSS a "terror organisation" and calling for a ban on it, as well as the VHP and the Bajrang Dal, saying the comments displayed his "distorted mentality".

In an interview with IANS, Alok Kumar said that everyone is aware of what happens in the name of Jihad in this country. He asked if it was "right to attack those who are not Muslims, to loot, to kill, to kidnap women, and to claim that all of this is sanctioned by Allah? Hinduism teaches peace. After every mantra, we say 'Om Shanti Shanti Shanti' three times". How can we be considered a terrorist organisation, he said.

IANS: Maulana Tauqeer Raza said that the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal are behind lynchings and that RSS shakhas are working to divide the country between Hindus and Muslims. What is your response to this?

Alok Kumar: I'm not surprised by these comments. Maulana Tauqeer Raza represents the Barelvi branch of Sunni Muslims. In this country, people know what happens in the name of Jihad - attacking non-Muslims, looting, killing, kidnapping women, and claiming that Jihad is approved by Allah.

People with such distorted mentalities say this. Hinduism teaches peace, after every mantra, we say 'Om Shanti Shanti Shanti' three times. We respect the Constitution and the law. In the history of the world, no one has ever been forcibly converted to Hinduism.

These accusations are baseless. VHP and Bajrang Dal do not support lynching or violence. We believe that anyone who takes the law into their own hands and commits violence is misguided.

Maulana Tauqeer Raza is trying to insult and call for a ban on Hindu nationalist forces. We are not afraid of such statements, nor do they deter us from our path.

IANS: On one hand, Maulana Tauqeer Raza praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, but on the other hand, he criticised the law and order situation, saying that criminals are given a free hand to harm Muslims. What is your opinion on this?

Alok Kumar: I disagree with this. The government had the courage and ability to prosecute terrorists in court. They were brought to justice, and proper arrangements were made to maintain law and order in Uttar Pradesh. As for his claim, I challenge him to name any Muslim who has been wronged illegally. I believe he won’t find any.

IANS: Maulana Tauqeer Raza also said that what happened in Bengal is happening everywhere and that the Uttarakhand government is trying to cover up the incident involving a nurse, blaming the BJP and Hindu nationalist organisations. How true is this?

Alok Kumar: This claim is not true. I believe that every woman, whether a mother or a sister, deserves protection. Our response to crimes against women should not be influenced by which party is in power. Any government that fails to protect women should be criticised. I am confident that the Uttarakhand government will thoroughly investigate these matters, gather evidence, and bring the guilty to justice.

IANS: Maulana Tauqeer Raza also warned that if even one per cent of Muslims rise, it will be difficult to respond. He said they have been holding back, but the government is mistaking their silence for weakness. What do you say to this?

Alok Kumar: Why is he issuing threats? If they dare to act on these threats, they will be met with a response. Hindus are capable of defending themselves, but such threats are meaningless. In India, the rule of law prevails, and the law will take its course. If anyone acts recklessly, they will be punished.

