Hindus equally vulnerable in Bangladesh and West Bengal: BJP leader

Kolkata, Dec 24 Hindus in West Bengal are equally vulnerable as they are in neighbouring Bangladesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed on Wednesday, referring to a recent social media post by eminent Bangladeshi writer and poet Taslima Nasreen.

The post, while showing visuals of burning houses, talks about how a Muslim mob at Rauzan, Chittagong, in Bangladesh, locked the doors of Hindu homes from the outside, poured petrol, and set them on fire.

BJP’s Information Technology Cell chief Amit Malviya has shared the social media post by Nasreen on his official X handle and claimed that while in Bangladesh, Hindus are being subjected to mass slaughter by fundamentalist mobs there, in West Bengal, the Hindus protesting against that mass slaughter are subjected to brutality by the state police forces.

"In Bangladesh, radical mobs mercilessly hunt and slaughter Hindus. In West Bengal, the state government itself, through its police force, unleashes brutality on Hindus daring to protest,” Malviya commented on Nasreen's post.

While drawing this comparison, Malviya referred to the police action against protesters from the Hindu Jagran Manch on Tuesday during a demonstration in front of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata over the murder of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh.

“Yesterday’s brutal lathi charge on peaceful Hindu protestors is a blot on Mamata Banerjee as Chief Minister and Home Minister of West Bengal,” Malviya observed.

In her own social media post sharing the video of the Chittagong, Nasreen had raised the question on how long the Hindu population in Bangladesh would continue to face such atrocities and how long the current caretaker government in Bangladesh will continue to ignore such developments.

“In Rauzan, Chittagong, barbaric Muslims locked the doors of Hindu homes from the outside, poured petrol, and set them on fire. Houses were burned to ashes. The Hindus managed to escape their homes with great difficulty and saved their lives. On what hope will they rebuild their homes again? Will Yunus take action against the Hindu-hating, barbaric Muslims? Will he provide compensation to the Hindus? Or will he ignore it because this news has not spread abroad? Will he let Hindus burn to death?” Nasreen said in her social media post.

