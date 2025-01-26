‘Historic moment’, says Late Sharda Sinha’s son on Padma Vibhushan award

Patna, Jan 26 Anshuman Sinha, son of the legendary folk singer Swar Kokila Late Sharda Sinha, while thanking the Union government for conferring Padma Vibhushan on his mother, termed the award a ‘historic moment’ for his entire family.

“The award is a historic moment for our entire family,” Sinha told IANS.

On the eve of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu conferred India's second-highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan posthumously upon the legendary folk singer Sharda Sinha for her work in the field of folk music.

“This is a moment of great pride. It is a matter of pride for my family, state, and the entire country. Receiving the highest civilian awards in the field of folk music is history in itself. I, along with all the family members, wholeheartedly thank the Union government for this initiative,” Sinha said.

He added that the Union government has respected folk culture, folk songs, and good traditions which is the biggest achievement.

“If my mother were alive today, this day would have been completely different. You would have been asking her to sing, and she would have happily sung for everyone. We miss her a lot. If my father were here, he would have decorated the entire house in celebration, invited everyone, and shared his joy with them. We miss all of that deeply. But now, with this recognition, the government has acknowledged her legacy, and it is a moment of immense happiness and pride for us,” he said.

Anshuman Sinha also spoke about Sharda Sinha’s previous honours and her remarkable journey.

“My mother received the Padma Shri in 1991. At that time, we were young children, busy with studies, unaware of the significance of the awards she received. In 2018, she was awarded the Padma Bhushan. And now, in 2025, receiving the Padma Vibhushan after such a long journey is not only an acknowledgement of her work but also a tribute to how she brought Bihar's folk culture to the world stage,” he said.

He added that this recognition is a testament to the love of the people and the support of the government.

When asked about the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, Anshuman responded with optimism.

“I will definitely say that she is and will always remain a jewel of India. Bharat Ratna is a process, and it will happen when the time comes. What matters most is that she is already a jewel of India,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor