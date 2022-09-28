History-sheeter attacks cop with machete, shot in legs in TN village

Chennai, Sep 28 The Kancheepuram police shot a history-sheeter twice in his legs to apprehend him after he threw a country-made bomb and attacked a policeman with a machete.

Sachin (26) from the Eramiyoor village in Kancheepuram district was involved in several criminal cases and had been dodging the police for long. The incident took place on Wednesday early morning.

Kancheepuram police on a tip-off came to know that the criminal was hiding at a place near a private college in his native Eramiyur village. A police team led by inspector Sivakumar reached the spot at 3 a.m.

A senior officer with the police team, who apprehended Sachin, told that on reaching the spot, the police team was attacked with a country-made bomb which was hurled at the police team from the hideout of Sachin.

The bomb did not burst, but Sachin jumped into the spot and attacked a constable, Bhaskar who was in the team with a machete. The constable was grievously injured but the Sub Inspector, Sivakumar fired two shots on the legs of Sachin and he was apprehended.

The injured history-sheeter was taken to Rajiv Gandhi Medical College hospital and his arrest was recorded. The constable Baskar is also undergoing treatment at the hospital.

