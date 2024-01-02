Hit-and-Run Law Protest: Union Home Secretary to Meet All India Transport Congress Today

The recent amendment to the hit-and-run law, which significantly increases penalties for drivers involved in fatal accidents, has led truck and dumper drivers across India to launch a strike. The drivers are demanding the repeal of the amended law, arguing that it is overly severe.

To address this issue, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla is scheduled to hold a meeting with the All-India Transport Congress today at 7 PM at North Block, Delhi. During this meeting, discussions will revolve around the demands put forth by the truck and dumper drivers, and efforts will be made to find a solution to the ongoing strike. The outcome of this meeting may play a crucial role in determining the course of action concerning the amended hit-and-run law and the concerns raised by the protesting drivers.

What is new Hit and Run Law?

The new hit-and-run law increases the penalties for drivers who cause fatal accidents. Drivers who are convicted of hit-and-run can now face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of Rs 7 lakh. Previously, the maximum penalty was two years in prison.

Why they are against it?

The drivers say that the new law is unfair and will make it difficult for them to make a living. They argue that it is not fair to punish drivers for accidents that are not their fault. The strike is expected to continue until the government agrees to meet the drivers' demands.