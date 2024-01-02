Hit-and-run law sparks nationwide protests, Union Minister offers talk to resolve issue

A wave of protests by truck drivers across India against a new hit-and-run law drew a conciliatory offer from the Road Transport minister Monday, while a key transport association vowed to continue its demonstrations until the law is repealed. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita code, implemented recently, imposes a 10-year jail term and a 7 lakh rupee penalty for hit-and-run cases. Truck drivers contend the law is draconian and susceptible to misuse, leading to undue harassment. General V.K. Singh (Retd.), Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, said he's willing to meet protesters and convey their concerns to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). He urged them to avoid violence and pursue dialogue.

"Hit and run is a serious offense, and the MHA made this law with proper consultation and research, keeping in mind the safety of commuters," Singh told LokmatTimes.com. He rejected claims of harshness, asking, "Isn't it a serious crime to kill someone and flee the scene?" Singh clarified that the 10-year sentence applies only to hit-and-run cases, not all accidents. He alleged some were misleading protesters, advising them to study the law carefully. However, Amritlal Madan, president of the All India Motor Transport Congress, remained adamant. "It is definitely a stringent law, and we will not stop our protests at any cost," he told LokmatTimes.com. Madan argued accidents are often unintentional, and nearby mobs can threaten drivers, leaving them with no choice but to flee. He questioned how they could bear a 10-year sentence in such situations. The protests have significantly disrupted supply chains, causing fuel shortages and impacting vegetable deliveries. The All India Motor Transport Congress is scheduled to meet with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla later in the evening.