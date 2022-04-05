HIV infected women arrested for raping 15-year old minor nephew

A 23-year-old HIV+ woman was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting her 15-year-old nephew with an intention to infect him with the virus as per a TOI report. The cops in a statement said, that the woman was nabbed on the basis of a complaint filed by the boy's family on Saturday, after which she was produced before a local court that sent her to jail on Sunday. "Her husband died of AIDS last year in December, after which she had gone to her village in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh.

As per a mourning ritual, her nephew, who is the victim, had gone there last month around Holi. There she sexually assaulted him repeatedly before he returned home. A few days later, on March 30, the woman visited Udham Singh Nagar to see the boy again. She sexually assaulted him on several occasions. She threatened him of dire consequences if he (the boy) informed anyone." Police sources said the woman was "filled with envy that while her husband died of AIDS and she, too, was infected, her husband's brother's family was hale and hearty. The boy was the son of her husband's elder brother."On April 2, the woman was caught by the victim's mother while she was allegedly threatening him. "Shocked, the mother confronted him. He then narrated the ordeal. On the same day, both parents lodged a complaint against the woman at a local police station.