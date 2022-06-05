Hizbul terrorist arrested from Kishtwar, J&K

Jammu, June 5 Police and security forces in a joint operation have arrested one Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist from Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

He has been identified as Talib Hussain who "Joined terrorist ranks of HM outfit in 2016 and remained active along with other terrorists of Kishtwar and was instrumental in reviving militancy by way of recruiting youths into militancy," police said.

But later on, due to some squabble with other HM terrorists, he left the group but remained active at large. However, "Kishtwar Police worked meticulously on the leads obtained about his whereabouts and pre-empted his move to affect the revival of militancy in the area as he got arrested after dodging the police and other security agencies for a long time," police said.

Police have registered a case and investigations have been taken up.

