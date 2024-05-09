HM Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Cong's Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Telangana today

New Delhi, May 9 Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Telangana on Thursday to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Home Minister is slated to address a public meeting in Bhuvanagiri at 10:30 a.m. while the Defence Minister will hold election rallies in Banswada and Zaheerabad. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings at Narsapur (Medak) and Saroornagar (Malkajgiri).

Major political developments that will unfold across the country on Thursday:

* BJP President J.P. Nadda will hold public meetings in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot and Fatehpur on Thursday.

* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting in Sitapur.

* Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav will address public meetings in Bahraich at 12 p.m., Lakhimpur at 1:30 p.m., and Dhaurehra at 2:30 p.m.

* BJD leader and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik will address public meetings in Ganjam at 10:30 a.m., Aska at 11:45 a.m. and Phulbani at 1:10 p.m.

* RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will address a public meeting in Bihar's Mohanpur.

* Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will start campaign for party Lok Sabha poll candidate K.L. Sharma in Amethi on Thursday.

* BSP supremo Mayawati will address a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj.

