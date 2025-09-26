HM Amit Shah holds meeting to boost BJP's poll preparations in Bihar

Patna, Sep 26 With the Bihar Assembly elections approaching near, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its poll preparations as Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on a two-day visit to the state.

After a review session with party leaders in Bettiah, Union Minister Shah chaired a high-level closed-door meeting at the state BJP headquarters in Patna on Friday evening.

The meeting was attended by Bihar BJP election Incharge Dharmendra Pradhan, State BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha, as well as party MPs, MLAs, district party presidents, organisational officials, and top party workers.

According to sources, Union Minister Shah sought detailed reports on booth-level activities and instructed BJP leaders to strengthen the party's grassroots network, finalise candidate strategies, and ramp up outreach to voters in Bihar.

Earlier on Friday, Union Home Minister Shah addressed nearly 350 BJP leaders and workers from the Champaran and Saran divisions at the Government Engineering College in Bettiah.

Attendees included BJP MPs, MLAs, MLCs, district party presidents, and Assembly in-charges from West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan and Saran districts.

The Bettiah session focused on expanding the party organisation, energising local workers, spreading awareness about Central and state government schemes, and improving coordination from the panchayat to district levels.

A party source said that Union Minister Shah asked party workers to opt for door-to-door campaign at the booth and the panchayat level in every Assembly constituency in Bihar.

This marks Union Minister Shah's second visit to Bihar within eight days, underlining the BJP's urgency in fine-tuning its election machinery.

The Union Home Minister will spend Friday evening in Patna and continue strategy discussions with senior BJP leaders in Samastipur and Araria on Saturday.

In the first programme held in Sarairanjan block in Samastipur, the BJP leaders and workers of Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi and Samastipur will participate in it.

The second event will be held in Forbesganj block of Araria district, where Union Minister Shah will interact with the BJP MPs, MLAs, MLCs and workers of Saharsa, Purnea and Bhagalpur districts.

