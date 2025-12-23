HM Amit Shah pays tribute to Swami Shraddhanand on his Martyrdom Day

New Delhi, Dec 23 Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Tuesday paid tribute to Swami Shraddhanand on his Balidaan Diwas (Martyrdom Day).

In a post on X, HM Shah said, “Swami Shraddhanand Saraswati Ji contributed to Swaraj and Indian culture equally and fought against social maladies throughout his life.”

The Union Minister said he played an unforgettable role in promoting women's education and the Indian intellectual tradition. “Tribute to Swami Shraddhanand Ji on his Balidaan Diwas,” he wrote.

Swami Shraddhanand’s Balidan Diwas is observed annually on December 23, commemorating his assassination in 1926 by a Muslim fanatic.

Earlier, HM Shah joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi in paying respects to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary.

“I pay my respects to former Prime Minister, great farmer leader, Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji's life was dedicated to the upliftment of the agricultural system, the welfare of farmers, and social service,” wrote HM Shah on X.

The Union Minister said the farmer leader boldly worked to place farmers and farming at the centre of governance. He also played a significant role in overthrowing the Emergency and dictatorial rule.

PM Modi said a grateful nation can never forget Chaudhary Charan Singh’s immense contribution to nation-building, particularly in the fields of agriculture, rural development and social justice.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Prime Minister shared a video message remembering the legacy of the former Prime Minister. “Respectful tributes to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to the welfare of the underprivileged sections of society, as well as to the progress of agriculture and the prosperity of farmers. A grateful nation can never forget his contribution to nation-building,” PM Modi wrote.

In the video message, the Prime Minister highlighted Chaudhary Charan Singh’s unwavering commitment to farmers, especially small and marginal cultivators.

PM Modi said that Charan Singh worked tirelessly for the welfare of small farmers and ensured that their concerns were brought to the centre of national policy-making. He added that the country would always remember his efforts to strengthen rural India and empower the agricultural community.

He further said that the present government draws inspiration from the ideals and vision of Chaudhary Charan Singh. He noted that several steps taken by the current government to boost small-scale farming and empower farmers are rooted in the principles laid down by the former Prime Minister.

Emphasising inclusive growth, PM Modi said that strengthening agriculture remains central to building a strong and self-reliant India.

