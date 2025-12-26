HM Amit Shah pays tributes on Veer Bal Diwas; hails freedom fighter Udham Singh

New Delhi, Dec 26 Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Friday paid tributes on the occasion of 'Veer Bal Diwas' and remembered freedom fighter Shaheed Udham Singh on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, HM Shah said that the immortal martyr Udham Singh displayed unparalleled courage and valour in avenging the countrymen who were martyred in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

He said that Udham Singh also played a leading role in spreading the flame of the Indian freedom struggle to foreign lands through the Ghadar movement.

The Union Minister said that his saga of bravery is an inexhaustible source of inspiration for the youth of the country, instilling in them a deep sense of devotion to their motherland.

In a separate message, HM Shah paid tributes to Guru Gobind Singh Ji, Mata Gujri and the brave Sahibzadas on 'Veer Bal Diwas', remembering their martyrdom.

In a post on X, the Union Home Minister said that the sacrifices made by Guru Gobind Singh's brave sons at a very young age for the protection of faith and country are a rare example in history.

He said that the values ​​instilled in the Sahibzadas by Mata Gujri and Guru Gobind Singh, which sowed the seeds of protecting humanity, could not be shaken even by the inhumane torture of cruel oppressors.

HM Shah said that, to ensure that the story of the sacrifice of the four Sahibzadas reaches every generation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the observance of 'Veer Bal Diwas'.

On ‘Veer Bal Diwas’, I remember the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh, Mata Gujri, and the valiant Sahibzadas, and bow to them, he said.

Earlier, Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan also paid tributes on the occasion of ‘Veer Bal Diwas’.

“On Veer Bal Diwas, we pay humble tribute to the supreme courage and sacrifice of the Sahibzadas of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, whose unwavering faith and bravery continue to inspire the nation,” he said.

Their steadfast commitment to truth, righteousness, and justice at such a young age stands as an eternal example of moral strength and selfless devotion. May their legacy guide future generations to uphold courage, compassion, and unity, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor