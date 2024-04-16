HM Amit Shah to address rally in MP's Chhindwara

Bhopal, April 16 Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh to campaign for BJP candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu on Tuesday.

Shah will hold a mega roadshow and then address a public rally on Tuesday evening.

As per the information, he will stay overnight in Chhindwara to chalk out plan to win MP’s only Lok Sabha constituency it won just once (ex-CM Sunder Lal Patwa in 1977). That too, the Congress, snatched from the BJP in a by-poll after one year.

Chhindwara has been bastion of Congress veteran Kamal Nath, who represented this tribal-dominated constituency for nine times, his wife was also elected as MP once.

In 2019, after Kamal Nath became Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, his son Nakul Nath won his first Lok Sabha election and retained his family bastion.

Nakul Nath is contesting his second Lok Sabha election, and he will be facing not only his rival candidate -- BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu -- but an organised BJP cadre from the state to Centre.

The BJP is determined to wrest the last bastion of Congress in Madhya Pradesh and for this nail-biting contest, the ruling side has broken several allies of Kamal Nath, including, his loyalist and former minister, Deepak Saxena.

During the 2019 general elections, the BJP bagged 28 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, but failed to win Chhindwara constituency.

Amit Shah is visiting Chhindwara a day after Kamal Nath's aide R K Miglani and a TV journalist were summoned by police for allegedly conspiring to circulate an obscene video of BJP candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu on Monday.

