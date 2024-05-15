HM Amit Shah to visit Kashmir Valley on May 16

Srinagar, May 15 Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive here on Thursday evening, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said on Wednesday.

BJP leader Altaf Thakur said that HM Shah would spend the night in Srinagar after arriving here.

On Friday, the Home Minister will meet some civil society delegations and BJP workers before flying back to Delhi.

HM Shah's visit to Kashmir Valley assumes significance as he has taken time out of his busy campaigning schedule even as the BJP has not fielded its candidate in any of the three Lok Sabha seats in the Valley -- Srinagar, Baramulla, and Anantnag-Rajouri.

Srinagar has already gone to polls on May 13.

