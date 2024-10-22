HM Amit Shah’s life is a shining example of triumph over adversity: TN BJP

Chennai, Oct 22 Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson and senior party leader A.N.S. Prasad said on Tuesday that the life of Union Home Minister Amit Shah is a shining example of triumph over adversity and that he is an inspiration and a role model for youngsters.

“Amit Shah’s remarkable journey showcases resilience, strategic thinking, and unwavering dedication to his goals. He is a steadfast nationalist, skilled administrator, and diligent karyakartha,” the BJP leader said while wishing the Union Home Minster on his birthday.

He said that the Home Minister’s actions embody his vision for a thriving India, adding that Amit Shah rose to prominence through his involvement in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and later the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a right-wing student organisation associated with the RSS.

The Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson said that Amit Shah’s leadership skills and strategic acumen quickly came to the forefront as he rose through the party ranks.

“His national prominence came when he was appointed as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National President in 2014, leading the party to secure a majority in the Lok Sabha. As a chief strategist of the BJP and close aide to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah has played a pivotal role in shaping the party's success,” he said.

He added that Amit Shah’s leadership skills and strategic acumen have been instrumental in driving the BJP's electoral victories, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, where the party won 73 out of 80 seats under his guidance.

ANS Prasad said that the Home Minister’s commitment to India's development is reflected in his tireless efforts to promote the party's ideology and implement policies that benefit the nation.

“His tenure has been marked by several landmark achievements, including the abrogation of Article 370, which revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which sparked nationwide discussions,” he said.

He added that the Home Minister’s astute election strategies led to the party's triumphs in Gujarat, notably during the 2002 and 2007 state elections.

“As Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has introduced revolutionary laws aimed at modernising and replacing outdated British-era legislation,” Prasad said.

He said that Amit Shah's leadership has redefined Indian politics, cementing his position as a visionary leader and a cornerstone of the BJP's success.

