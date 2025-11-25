HM Shah pays tribute to ‘Hind Ki Chadar’ Guru Tegh Bahadur

New Delhi, Nov 25 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday paid tributes to the ninth Guru of Sikhism, ‘Hindi Ki Chadar’, Guru Tegh Bahadur, on his 350th Martyrdom Day, an official said.

In a post on ‘X’, HM Shah said, On the 350th martyrdom day of the ninth Guru of Sikhism, ‘Hind Ki Chadar’, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, I bow and pay my respects to him.”

The Union Home Minister said, “Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, within a single lifetime, engaged in deep spiritual practice, held sacred discourses, and protected our culture and faith from brutal invaders.”

“He fought for the Kashmiri Pandits, challenged the tyrannical Mughals, and sacrificed everything for the sake of dharma. Remembering the saga of sacrifice of Guru Sahib Ji — filled with bravery, restraint, selflessness, and devotion — still fills the heart with pride and a renewed resolve for national protection,” said HM Shah on X.

Earlier, HM Shah reiterated the government's resolve to fight the drug menace and congratulated the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Delhi Police for a mega Rs 262 crore seizure of contraband.

"Our government is shattering drug cartels at an unprecedented pace. Fiercely pursuing the top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach to the investigation of drugs, a breakthrough was achieved by seizing 328 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 262 crore in New Delhi and arresting two," said HM Shah in a post on X.

"The operation was a brilliant example of seamless multi-agency coordination to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's vision for a drug-free India. Congratulations to the joint team of NCB and Delhi Police," he said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (OPS Branch), in collaboration with Special Cell of Delhi Police, busted a trans-national trafficking network with seizure of about 328 kilograms of high-quality Methamphetamine from a house in Chhatarpur in south Delhi on November 20.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the cartel was operating through multiple couriers, safe-houses, and layered handlers, with Delhi being used as a key hub for distribution both within India and to overseas markets, it said.

The raid was conducted under 'Operation Crystal Fortress' — a coordinated Intelligence-driven crackdown targeting high-volume synthetic drug networks.

“This decisive action is the culmination of a relentless pursuit over last few months based on Intelligence and technical intercepts uncovering a well-organised trafficking chain, eventually leading to this major breakthrough,” said the NCB in a statement.

“Two persons, including a woman from Nagaland, detained with the support of Nagaland police, from whose residence the bulk seizure was affected, have been arrested and other operatives have been identified which include kingpin operating from abroad, who is also wanted in the case related to the seizure of 82.5 kilograms of high-grade cocaine case last year in Delhi by the NCB,” said the statement.

The NCB said that efforts were underway, in coordination with international enforcement partners, to secure his deportation to India to face legal proceedings.

