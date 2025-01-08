HMPV: Long-Known Virus with Cold-like Symptoms, No Need for Panic, Say Experts

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV), a disease that has been present in India for the past 25 years, is associated with respiratory disorders but typically presents with mild symptoms such as cold and cough. Affecting the upper respiratory tract, it results in a low incidence of pneumonia. Last year, 172 cases were reported across the country, with no fatalities. Despite the complexity of its name, medical experts have reassured the public that there is no cause for alarm.

No need to panic.

Human metapneumovirus is not a new virus. It is not comparable to COVID-19. Over the years, cases have been reported in India. Last year, there were 172 cases, with no fatalities. The disease can be managed with home remedies and proper medication. So, there's no need to be unnecessarily afraid, said Dr. Pradeep Awate, Retired State Survey Officer.

Also Read| First Case of HMPV Virus in Mumbai: 6-Month-Old Baby Tests Positive for Human Metapneumovirus, Maharashtra's Tally Reaches 3.

There will be no situation like COVID-19.

This disease is not serious, and similar cases were reported in 2004. Seniors and young children might be at a rare risk, but there's no need for special measures. Patients can be treated in a regular ward. COVID-19 was a different disease, and this will not lead to a similar situation. So, there's no need to panic, said Dr. Yallappa Jadhav, Medical Superintendent, Sassoon Hospital