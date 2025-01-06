HMPV Outbreak In India: Second Positive Case Reported In Bengaluru

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday confirmed a second positive case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) virus from Karnataka. The second one is a 3-month-old female infant while the first one is an 8-month-old male infant." Both cases were identified through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, as part of ICMR's ongoing efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses across the country," said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2025

The Union Health Ministry earlier said India is fully prepared to manage respiratory illnesses with surveillance mechanisms indicating no unusual surge in cases. The ministry on Saturday conducted a joint monitoring group meeting to discuss the reports of rising cases of respiratory illnesses in China in the past few weeks. It said that the situation is being ‘closely monitored through all available channels and it has requested the World Health Organisation (WHO) to share timely updates regarding the situation.

HMPV causes symptoms similar to the common cold in humans. Children, sexaganerians (and above) and people with weak immune systems are most vulnerable to metapneumovirus. Studies show most HMPV cases are mild in nature and most people get it before they turn 5, acccording to reports. Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Atul Goel told News18 that the Human Metapneumovirus is like any other respiratory virus which causes common cold, and it could cause flu-like symptoms in the young and the very old.