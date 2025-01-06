HMPV Outbreak in India: Will There Be Another Lockdown Like COVID-19 As Cases of Human Metapneumovirus On Rise in Country After China

Citizens in India are scared and wondering whether the government will impose another COVID-19-line lockdown as cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) increased in the country after an outbreak in China. Reports indicate that some Chinese cities are in lockdown situation due to the infection spreading rapidly.

In the latest update on HMPV, some children have been reported to be positive for the HMPV virus in Gujarat and Karnataka. As per the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, a child has been found positive with Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) at a private hospital in the city.

Two cases of HMPV were reported from Karnataka, said the Indian Council of Medical Research during the routine checkup. The first case involved a 3-month-old female baby with a history of bronchopneumonia who was diagnosed with HMPV after being treated at Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. She has since been discharged, the ministry reported. The second case involved an 8-month-old infant, also with a history of bronchopneumonia, who tested positive for HMPV on January 3 following admission to the same hospital. He is currently recovering at the hospital.

Will There Be Another Lockdown Due to HMPV Spread in India?

HMPV virus cases have been reported in two states in India, and concern among citizens is growing whether there will be another COVID-19-like lockdown across the country. As of now, the central and state governments have not announced any such prohibition or restriction as a lockdown. The government asked its citizens not to panic as the cases in India are not linked to China.

However, schools in affected states likely to go online to help kids maintain social distancing. As of now, many schools have gone either on holiday or on online mode due to biting cold in the northern belt. However, there is no official announcement for online classes due to the HMPV cases.

India witnessed a lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21, and since then, the situation has returned to normal. In the case of HMPV, the country is now better prepared, and the chances of a lockdown-like situation are very minimal.

Delhi government issued an advisory on Sunday to tackle the HMPV outbreak. Dr Vandana Bagga, Director General of Health Services, held discussions with chief district medical officers and the state Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) officer regarding respiratory illness preparedness in Delhi.

As per the advisory, hospitals must report cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) through the IHIP Portal. They must also be strict in isolating suspected cases and follow standard safety measures.

Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, Chairman of the Kerala State IMA Research Cell, said, "HMPV is not a killer virus and does not cause severe pneumonia or deaths like Covid. It is common among young children, and the vast majority experience mild symptoms. However, in some cases, it can cause bronchiolitis and worsen asthma. There is no recommended vaccine or antiviral treatment for HMPV at this time. Supportive care is all that is needed."