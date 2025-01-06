HMPV Virus Impact: Sensex Falls 1,323 Points, Healthcare Stocks Surge Amid Market Decline

After the detection of an HMPV case in India, the stock market has seen a sharp decline, with the BSE Sensex dropping by 1,323 points and the NSE Nifty falling by 413 points. This downturn mirrors the market conditions experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, where shares of major companies fell significantly while healthcare stocks rose.

Hospital and diagnostic stocks are recovering in a manner similar to their performance during the COVID-19 pandemic. In today's trading session, shares of Metropolis in the Nifty Healthcare Index increased by 1.68% to Rs 2,031. Dr. Lal Pathlabs shares rose by 1.23% to Rs 2,981, and Apollo Hospitals shares climbed by 1.12% to Rs 7,379. Granules India shares went up by 1.06% to Rs 611.60, while Syngene International shares increased by 0.21% to Rs 858.65.

Several healthcare stocks have surged by as much as 14%. Thyrocare shares jumped by 13.65% to Rs 1,038, Aster DM Healthcare rose by 0.75% to Rs 525.35, Concord Biotech shares increased by 2.18% to Rs 2,133.50, Narayana Hrudyalaya went up by 1.07% to Rs 1,324, and Vijaya Diagnostics rose by 0.71% to Rs 1,199. Krasna Diagnostics shares increased by 2.70% to Rs 927.10.

Market analysts indicate that if the HMPV virus, which originated in China, spreads similarly to COVID-19, the government may expand its investigation efforts. This could significantly benefit diagnostic companies.