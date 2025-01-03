HMPV Virus in China: Indian Health Experts Respond to Public Concern, Advise Not To Panic

The HMPV Virus (Human Metapneumovirus) is rapidly spreading in China. Officials from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) have urged the public not to panic. Dr. Atul Goyal from DGHS recommended general precautions against respiratory infections, stating, "There is nothing to be alarmed about regarding the current situation." With no specific antiviral treatment for HMPV, prevention is crucial.

Dr. Goyal clarified that Metapneumovirus is similar to other respiratory viruses that cause common colds and can lead to flu-like symptoms in the very young and elderly. He noted that data analyzed from December 2024 shows no significant increase in respiratory outbreaks or large case numbers reported from hospitals. He emphasized that winter typically sees an uptick in respiratory infections, for which hospitals are prepared. Dr. Goyal advised the public to practice standard precautions, such as avoiding close contact with others when experiencing coughs or colds, using separate handkerchiefs or towels for sneezing, and taking common medications for cold or fever. He reassured that there is no cause for alarm.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is actively monitoring respiratory and seasonal influenza cases and is coordinating with international agencies. The emergence of this new respiratory illness in China has sparked concerns about a potential global crisis similar to COVID-19. China recently stated it had fully shared information on COVID-19, responding to the World Health Organization's (WHO) requests for more data to understand the disease's origins. COVID-19 first appeared in Wuhan in December 2020, leading to millions of deaths and significant global disruption. The WHO has called it a "moral and scientific imperative" for China to provide further information.