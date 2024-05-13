Hoax bomb scare grips Delhi hospitals after threats to schools

New Delhi, May 13 Several hospitals in Delhi, along with the Indira Gandhi International Airport, received bomb threat emails on Sunday, triggering a panic and sending the security personnel into a tizzy. However, subsequent investigations by Delhi Police revealed the threats to be false alarms.

The fresh incident follows closely on the heels of a similar incident over 10 days ago when over 100 schools across Delhi-NCR received hoax threat emails, prompting widespread police response searches.

On Sunday, bomb threat emails were sent to 21 addresses, prompting the hospitals to notify police, who along with bomb disposal squads conducted extensive searches of all the premises, yet no evidence of any explosives was discovered.

"At around 3.30 p.m. on Sunday, a bomb hoax email was received at GTB Hospital, GTB Enclave. Hospital authorities informed the local police about that email. Immediately, the police swung into action and called the Bomb Disposal Squad at the Hospital and got the checking done at GTB Hospital and Delhi State Cancer Institute (situated within the premises of GTB Hospital). Nothing suspicious was found," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), Surendra Choudhary.

"I have placed explosives inside the building. They will explode... this isn't a threat, you have a few hours to defuse the bombs or else the blood of innocent people inside the building will be on your hands," read the email whose screenshot was accessed by IANS.

"The group called 'Court' is behind this massacre," the email sent around 3.05 p.m. on Sunday read.

In north Delhi, Burari Hospital also received a similar threat, following which the police, accompanied by bomb disposal squads, conducted thorough searches. However, nothing threatening was uncovered.

"An email was received at the hospital regarding a bomb threat. Police and a bomb disposal team conducted searches at Burari Hospital. Nothing suspicious was found," said DCP (North) M.K. Meena.

"No information regarding the bomb threat email came from Hindu Rao and Aruna Asif Ali hospitals. However, we searched over there too as the email addresses were mentioned in the email. Nothing suspicious was found," added Meena.

A senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi official said that the Additional Medical Superintendent of Hindu Rao Hospital, nodal officer, exigency officer and security in-charge of the hospital took another round of the hospital premises and a few openings were instructed to be closed.

"Directions to increase security checks at night and increased questioning and inspection issued. OT, Emergency, CCU, and Blood Bank are equipped for any adverse event. The hospital is on high alert for QRT activation. Hospital staff have also been asked to be vigilant," said the MCD official.

In Dwarka, the Dabri police station received a call reporting a bomb threat email directed at Dada Dev Hospital.

"Police and hospital staff checked the premises of the hospital. But nothing suspicious was found in the hospital," said DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh.

The Security Operations Control Centre at Indira Gandhi International Airport received a threat regarding the presence of an explosive device on the premises. However, upon investigation, nothing was discovered.

"The Security Operations Control Centre at IGI Airport has received a threat email concerning an explosive device within the premises. Enhanced security protocols are now in effect, and safety measures have been intensified. Legal action has been initiated. No suspicious items have been found as of now," said DCP (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani, adding: "Please remain calm and disregard any rumours."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor