"Hockey utsav helps re-establish vanishing family connections": Karnataka CM Bommai

Kodagu (Karnataka) [India], March 19 : Speaking after inaugurating the Appachattolanda Hockey tournament for the year 2022-23, on Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that at a time when family relationships have been vshing the Hockey Utsav would help to re-establish family connections.

Talking at the event, Bommai said, "This is a special tournament as it is orgzed by the Kodava families. These families enjoy a good relationship. The culture, tradition, and practices of the Kodavas unite all. Their attire and food are special."

"It is happy to note that this tournament is going on for the last 23 years. Families must unite and relationships must prosper. This is the culture of India. This kind of tournament is not seen anywhere in the world," Bommai said.

He said his father and former Chief Minister of Karnataka SR Bommai had allotted Rs 1 crore towards the construction of a stadium to hold the hockey tournament in Kodagu.

The CM added that the Kodavas are physically strong and protect the nation. Steps will be taken to set up the Kodava Development Corporation.

Minister ST Somashekar, MLAs KG Bopaiah, Appacchu Ranjan, MLC Pratap Simha Nayak, Kodava Hockey Academy Director Chaiyyanda Satya, Manu Muttappa, Padmasri R Machaiah, MP Ganesh, and Subbaiah were also present at the event.

