Holi 2023: Bank to remain shut for 3 days in these states

Banks will be closed in some parts of the country for up to 3 days due to Holi.Banks are closed on March 7, 2023 (Tuesday), in some states on the occasion of Holika Dahan. Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Telangana, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Ranchi and Srinagar regions

Banks will be closed on March 8 (Wednesday) in some cities including Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun and Gangtok. Banks will be closed due to Holi. On March 9, 2022, the second day of Holi/Yaosang, banks will be shut in Bihar. To avoid any inconvenience, individuals with upcoming bank-related tasks next month should review the holiday calendar and plan their visit accordingly.