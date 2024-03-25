Holi 2024: First Rangotsav Celebration at Ayodhya Ram Mandir; Temple Trust Share Pics

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth, the temple trust of Ayodhya Ram temple, shared pictures from inside the temple on Monday, March 25. In the visuals, the devotees are seen playing 'rangotsav' on the premises on the occasion of Holi.

The festival of colours, 'Rangotsav' started on the first 'Rangbhari Ekadashi' after the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple by applying colours to the deity in Hanumangarhi temple.

श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर में रंगोत्सव



Rangotsav at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir pic.twitter.com/nJgjb2QT7Z — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) March 25, 2024

About 500 seers applied colours to each other and performed the 'panchkosi parikrama' of the temple town. A procession was taken out carrying the symbol of Hanumangarhi temple.

Devotees arrive at the Ram Temple in large numbers for the darshan of Ram Lalla on the occasion of Holi on Monday.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Devotees arrive at the Ram Temple in large numbers for the darshan of Ram Lalla, on the occasion of #Holipic.twitter.com/Pf7doFQb0p — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

In the wee hours of Wednesday itself, gulal was applied on the cheeks of the deities in the sanctum sanctorum of more than 10,000 temples of Ayodhya along with the aarti and decorations.