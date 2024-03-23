Holi 2024 Milan Samaroh in Mathura: BJP MP Hema Malini Plays ‘Phoolon Wali Holi’ (Watch Video)

Veteran Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini has played a 'Phoolon wali Holi' as she participates in Holi Milan Samaroh on Saturday, March 23. Speaking to the media on the occasion of the festival, she said, "All BJP workers and senior leaders are present in the festivities. Holy is a festival of love and acceptance... BJP will definitely win more than 400 seats."

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominates Hema Malini once more, breaking traditional electoral moulds, the anticipation for other contenders grows. Over the years, Mathura has seen the rise and fall of prominent leaders, embodying a rich tapestry of political history.

The Holi festival will be celebrated on March 25, 2024. The people in Vrindavan, Mathura, and Gokul celebrate "Braj Ki Holi," the most famous Holi played in Uttar Pradesh every year.

On this occasion, people gathered to singh customary Holi songs, dance and play bhajans. People also paly act of Lord Krishna, such as the Raas-Leela, which portrays Lord Krishna's jovial exchanges with the gopis.