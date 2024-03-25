Holi 2024: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Celebrates First Holi in India, Shares Video of Festive Experience

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, recently took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his experience celebrating Holi in India for the first time. In his tweet, Ambassador Garcetti expressed delight in partaking in the vibrant festival of colours and experiencing the cultural fusion for the first time.

Garcetti mentioned that he had delicious 'gujiyas' made of American nuts and also celebrated it as a symbol of friendship between the United States and India, referring to it as a celebration of "US-India Dosti."

#HappyHoli, friends! Celebrating my first Holi in India with delicious gujiyas made of American nuts - a delightful fusion of traditions and a celebration of #USIndiaDosti! I’ve had vibrant Holi celebrations back in Los Angeles, but nothing beats being here in India for the… pic.twitter.com/LgtfkgpEUi — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) March 25, 2024

Garcetti conveyed that nothing compares to the experience of celebrating Holi in India, the festival's birthplace.