Holi 2024: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Celebrates Holi Milan Ceremony with Locals

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the traditional Holi Milan ceremony organized by the Rana Tharu Parishad in Khatima yesterday evening. During the event, the Chief Minister engaged in dancing with senior officials of the Rana Tharu Parishad and members of the general public.

He extended warm wishes to everyone, emphasizing the significance of the festival as a symbol of unity and joy. Holi, also known as the “festival of colours", is one of the most popular festivals celebrated by the Hindu community in India and across the globe with Gulaal (dry colours), flowers and water. It is also known as ‘Basanta Utsav’ as it marks the beginning of spring. This year the Holi will be played on March 25, while Holika Dahan will be celebrated a day before.