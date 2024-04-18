Home Minister Amit Shah to address public meeting in Goa on April 24

Panaji, April 18 Goa BJP Chief Sadanand Tanavade on Thursday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting on April 24 in the coastal state.

While addressing a press conference, Tanavade added that the BJP's poll campaign is going well in the state and the top party leaders are all set to visit Goa in the coming days.

"Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Goa on April 24 and other leaders will also follow," he said.

Union Minister of State for Tourism and North Goa candidate Shripad Naik as well as BJP's South Goa candidate and industrialist Pallavi Dempo on Tuesday filed their nomination for the Lok Sabha seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a public meeting in South Goa, from where BJP has fielded a woman candidate.

The coastal state will go to poll on May 7 in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections for two seats, North and South Goa.

