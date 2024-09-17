Home Minister Amit Shah Vows to Counter Railway Accident Conspiracies, New Initiative for 1.10 Lakh Km Network Coming Soon

Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Tuesday that any conspiracy aimed at causing railway accidents will not last long and the government will soon unveil an initiative for the protection of the 1.10 lakh km railway network across the country. His comments follow a series of recent railway accidents, many of which seem to involve sabotage, with obstructions deliberately placed on the tracks.

During a press conference marking 100 days of the BJP-led NDA government's third term, Home Minister Amit Shah revealed that he had held discussions on railway safety with Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the past two days.

"As far as accidents are concerned, we will investigate the root cause of this. Whatever the reason, the government is committed to addressing the issue. If this is a conspiracy, it will not last long. If there are gaps, they will be plugged," Shah said with Vaishnaw by his side.

Amit Shah, standing alongside Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, said that any security gaps in the railway system would be swiftly addressed. He added that the CBI, NIA, Railway Police, and the Home Ministry are working together to develop a comprehensive scheme aimed at protecting the railway network from sabotage. "We have taken the recent incidents seriously and will introduce a plan to tackle the issue," Shah stated. Meanwhile, the Congress party claimed that there were 38 railway accidents in the first 100 days of the Modi government's third term and criticized Vaishnaw for downplaying them as "minor incidents."

