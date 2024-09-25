Home Ministry did not accept Clause 6 in committee report: Assam Oppn leader

Guwahati, September 25 Opposition leader and chief of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) Lurinjyoti Gogoi has questioned Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, claiming that the Centre is yet to accept the report of Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sarma Committee.

Gogoi told IANS on Wednesday: “The committee report was not accepted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and it will not get constitutional validity until Shah’s ministry accepts the report prepared by Biplab Kumar Sarma committee. The Central government must give go-ahead to the state government to implement the recommendations of the committee.”

“If the Union Home Ministry does not give that permission, how can a Chief Minister implement some of the recommendations of the Biplab Kumar Sarma Committee?” he asked.

The Opposition leader said: “Former Home Secretary Satyendra Garg did not sign the committee report and it has raised many questions about the Centre's motive to implement the Assam Accord.”

Gogoi also alleged that CM Sarma tries to fool the public in order to attract voters for the next Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Bhuyan said: “Chief Minister has facilitated the transfer of land of indigenous Assamese people to the outsiders and now he has been trying to woo the voters through the Assam Accord.”

He has also questioned the AASU as it has supported the move by the state government on Assam Accord.

Notably, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to hold an important discussion with All Assam Students Union (AASU) leaders on Wednesday regarding the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

A high-power committee led by (Retd) Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma submitted 67 recommendations to implement Clause 6 and CM Sarma earlier announced to carry out 52 out of a total 67 recommendations.

The Assam Accord, signed following a six-year foreigners' agitation (1979–1985), stipulates that all foreigners entering the state after March 24, 1971, will be deported regardless of their religious affiliation.

Clause 6 of the Assam Accord states that appropriate constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards will be provided to protect the cultural, social and linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor