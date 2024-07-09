Home Ministry Extends Ban on Sikhs For Justice for Five Years Starting July 10

The Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the ban on the terrorist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) for another five years, declaring it an unlawful association from July 10, 2024.

Ministry of Home Affairs today extended the ban on the terrorist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) declaring it again as an unlawful association for a further period of five years from July 10, 2024. pic.twitter.com/G3nn7jKvMm — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2024

The US-based group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) was initially banned in July 2019.

In a notification, the home ministry said that SFJ has been indulging in activities “prejudicial to the internal security of India and public order”. The ministry added that SFJ's activities have the “potential of disrupting peace, unity and integrity of the country.”

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has been involved in anti-national and subversive activities in Punjab, aiming to disrupt India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.