Honey-trapped Army jawan sends confidential documents to Pak agent, arrested

Jaipur, July 27 An Indian Army jawan, Shantimoy Rana (24), resident of West Bengal, was arrested for sharing confidential videos and documents after being honey-trapped by a female agent, confirmed officials here on Wednesday.

The CID Intelligence team arrested the accused and confirmed that documents of Army's strategic importance have been shared with a Pakistan female agent through social media by him.

Director General Intelligence Umesh Mishra said the espionage activities being carried out in Rajasthan by the Pakistani intelligence agencies are continuously monitored by CID Intelligence under Operation Sarhad. During this surveillance, it came to the notice that Army jawan Shantimoy Rana was in constant touch with the Pakistani intelligence handlers through social media. When the activities of the jawan were monitored by the team of Intelligence Jaipur, he was found sharing information of military's strategic significance with the Pak female agent via social media after being honey-trapped and in greed of money. On July 25, Shanti Moy Rana was taken into custody.

Mishra said that the accused jawan was interrogated by various intelligence agencies at the Joint Inquiry Center, Jaipur. During interrogation, he said that he is in the Indian Army since 2018 and was in touch with female Pak agents via WhatsApp chat and WhatsApp audio and video calling for a long time.

Mishra further said that one Gurnur Kaur alias Ankita identified herself as a resident of Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh and said that she was working in the Military Engineering Service there. Another girl introduced herself as Nisha to him and said that she was working with the Military Nursing Service. Luring the man after honey-trapping him, they asked for photographs of confidential documents related to the army and videos of war exercises and promised a big amount in return.

Hence, the accused jawan sent confidential documents of his regiment and videos to Pakistani women agents through social media for which money was sent to his bank account by a Pakistani female agent.

DG Mishra said that after interrogation of the accused and confirmation of facts in the technical analysis of mobile phone, a case has been registered against the accused under the Government Secrets Act, 1923 and arrested.

