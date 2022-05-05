Honour killing: Man murdered in Hyderabad by wife's family

Hyderabad, May 5 A 25-year-old man, who had an inter-faith marriage recently, was hacked to death in Hyderabad allegedly by the family of his wife.

Billapuram Nagaraju, who was going with his wife Ashrin Sultana on a motorbike, was waylaid and attacked by four-five persons near GHMC office under the limits of Saroornagar police station on Wedneday night.

Nagraju, who was working as a sales man in a car showroom, died on the spot after the attackers hit him with iron rods.

Sultana alleged that her brother and some others attacked Nagaraju even as she pleaded with them to leave him.

Police on Thursday arrested two persons in connection with the murder. A police officer said Sultana's brother and brother-in-law were arrested. Further details of the case will be announced later, he said.

Nagaraju, a resident of Marpally village in Rangareddy district, and Sultana of neighbouring village Ghanapur, were in love for the last seven years. However, Sultana's family was opposed to the alliance and they warned her against continuing the relationship.

The girl eloped with Nagaraju early this year and they got married in Arya Samaj temple in Lal Darwaza area on January 31, after the girl changed her name to Pallavi. Sensing threat to their lives, the couple had left for Visakhapatnam.

According to Nagraju's parents, they had come back to Hyderabad five days ago and were staying in Panja Anil Kumar colony in Saroornagar. Sultana's family members, however, came to know of their arrival and were following their movement.

On Wednesday night, when Nagarju and his wife left their house on a bike, the woman's brother and others followed them and attacked them near GHMC office.

Nagaraju's body was shifted to Osmania Hospital for autopsy. His parents said they had offered to give Rs 2 lakh to Sultana's family to spare his life.

