Hooch tragedy-hit Rojid village in Gujarat to strictly implement prohibition

Botad (Gujarat), Aug 1 In view of the hooch tragedy, that claimed 18 lives till date in Rojid village of Gujarat's Botad district, the villagers passed a resolution to implement prohibition in the area. The decision was taken in a condolence meeting organised by the villagers.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee's former president Amit Chavda and Dhandhuka sitting MLA Rajesh Gohil were also present in the meeting. When village Sarpanch J.D. Dungrani put up a resolution that liquor sale, trading, drinking and manufacturing in the village is strictly prohibited, if any one is found violating the act and resolution, village panchayat will take action against such person. Entire village in one voice passed the resolution.

Village Sarpanch Dungrani said not only villagers have taken oath to abide by the resolution but will also stand united against those who violate it.

Amit Chavda has promised to bear the education cost of children, whose fathers have died after drinking illicit liquor. Chavda said Borsad-based an education trust, that also runs Ashram Shala, will bear the cost of students from Class I to XII.

Now, many villages are joining the movement to ban sale and consumption of liquor in their villages. The Nirali gram panchayat of the Kheda district has banned liquor in the district from August 1. Village Sarpanch Juvansinh Parmar told the local media that the Panchayat will lodge a criminal complaint against violators.

