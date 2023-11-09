Hooda blames Haryana govt for spurious liquor deaths in state

Chandigarh, Nov 9 Veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda on Thursday blamed the Haryana government for deaths of six people after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Yamunanagar district.

He said the "black trade of intoxicants is spreading in Haryana, under the patronage of the BJP-JJP government" and spurious liquor and synthetic drugs have been killing the people of the state.

"In November 2020, more than 30 people died due to poisonous liquor, within a span of four days in Panipat and Sonipat alone. There were three deaths in Faridabad three years ago. In November 2022, four lost their lives due to poisonous liquor in Sonipat. Despite such large-scale deaths, the government did not take any action," Hooda said in a statement.

In the name of investigation, he said, the Special Investigating team (SIT) "is formed by the government every time but the result of investigations is never revealed".

Hooda said during the Congress tenure, Haryana was a state known for its milk products and its sportspersons who brought glory to the country, but as "the BJP came to power it started giving protection to drug dealers".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor