'Hope has the power to change the most adverse of circumstances'

New Delhi, July 15 Balancing a job as the branch manager of a PSU bank with family responsibilities and writing a book about the journey of a child born with cerebral palsy is quite a tall order but Shikhi Sharma decided to soldier on nonetheless as success "is one step away from the moment you decide to quit".

She was halfway through a love story that she was working on when one day she had a chat with a relative, Ajay Sharma, whose son Tapasvi was born with cerebral palsy.

"While listening to this story I realised that this topic of accepting differently-abled kids is something that really needs to be highlighted. The impact of certain instances shared by Tapasvi's father was so strong on my mind that I left my other book midway and started working on this book," Shikhi Sharma told in an interview of her book, 'Unbeatable'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor