Hornbill Festival in Nagaland: 18 cultural troupes rapt spectators with diverse acts

Kohima, Dec 8 The eighth day of the 25th Hornbill Festival celebrated the vibrant cultural heritage of Nagaland, with 18 cultural troupes presenting diverse traditional performances at the main arena in the picturesque Naga heritage village Kisama on Sunday.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya witnessed the spectacular traditional cultural performances.

On Sunday, an array of performances brought the rich traditions of Nagaland's tribes to life. With a population of two million (tribals constitute 86.5 per cent), Nagaland has 17 tribes and all the tribes have their own festivals.

Pochury cultural troupe presented the Atitidoh (folk song), Sumi cultural troupe presented the Thihele (rice pounding song), the Kachari cultural troupe presented a commemorative performance, the Sangtam cultural troupe presented a commemorative performance, the Yimkhiung cultural troupe presented a Log Drum pulling demonstration.

The Zeliang cultural troupe presented the Hunginang (folk song), Kuki cultural troupe performed the Salu Lap Lam (folk dance), Chang cultural troupe performed the Pnangan Chia (folk dance), Lotha cultural troupe showcased tiger hunting, Konyak cultural troupe presented a commemorative performance, Garo cultural troupe showcased the Badi Dake Na Ade (folk song).

Khiamniungan cultural troupe performed the Elie Zuihang (post-war dance), Rengma cultural troupe presented the Anga KaghajuKhwi (lullaby), Tikhir cultural troupe showcased the Tanta Nyit (millet harvesting song), Angami cultural troupe presented Nuopie Pfhe (lullaby/cradle song), Ao cultural troupe showcased the chase of hen by female eagle (game), Chakhesang cultural troupe presented the Kro Phekechu (folk dance) and the Phom cultural troupe demonstrated the Mishi Songola (fire making).

Central Minister Mandaviya after witnessing the cultural performances, wrote on the X: "Absolutely mesmerised! Witnessed the amazing Hornbill Festival 2024 in Nagaland, a grand celebration of the state’s rich traditions, vibrant dances, and soulful music."

"Received a warm and traditional welcome at the vibrant Hornbill Festival 2024 at the Kisama Heritage Village in Nagaland. Grateful for the hospitality to witness these diverse and colorful celebrations," he said.

Like other foreign and Indian guests, Mandaviya also visited the World War II Cemetery at Kohima and paid homage to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the war.

He said on the X: "Paid tribute to the brave personnel who sacrificed their lives during World War II while serving in the British Army at the War Cemetery in Kohima, Nagaland. People of Bharat have always stood by the world in times of need."

In the ongoing silver jubilee edition of the Hornbill Festival, Japan, the US, the United Kingdom (Wales), Peru and Bulgaria were the country partners while Sikkim and Telangana were the partner states.

Besides daily performances of a large number of cultural troupes, other highlights of the silver jubilee edition of the iconic 10-day Hornbill Festival include sales of local products, handloom and handicrafts, artworks, horticulture, traditional stone pulling ceremony, film festival, photo fest, heritage walk, kids’ carnival, International Hornbill Naga Wrestling, indigenous games and sports festival etc.

Local cuisine, food festival, Naga King chilli and pineapple eating competitions, World War-II rally, adventure outdoor activities, mountain biking, Dzukou Valley Day Hikes, Bamboo Carnival, and Night Carnival were the other important attractions of the annual gala celebration.

