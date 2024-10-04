Horrific Truck-Tractor Collision in Mirzapur Leaves 10 Dead, 3 Critically Injured In Late-Night Crash

A devastating road accident occurred in the early hours of today at the GT Road near the Mirzamurad-Kachhwa border, resulting in the death of ten individuals and injuring three others. The incident happened around 1 AM, when a truck, allegedly out of control, collided with a tractor carrying 13 laborers.

According to Abhinandan, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Mirzapur, the tractor was traveling from Bhadohi district towards Banaras when it was struck from behind by a speeding truck. "At around 1 AM, we received information that an accident had occurred on the GT Road at the Mirzamurad-Kachhwa border, in which a tractor carrying 13 people, which was going from Bhadohi district towards Banaras, was hit from behind by a truck that had gone out of control. On receiving this information, we reached the spot and rescue work was started," SP Abhinandan said.

The victims, who worked as laborers in Bhadohi, were on their way back to their village when the accident took place. Out of the 13 passengers, ten lost their lives on the spot, while three others sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Hospital for medical treatment. Authorities have begun registering an FIR, and further legal actions are being taken.