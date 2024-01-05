Hospitals, blood banks can only charge processing fees for blood, says Government

Hospitals and blood banks are now restricted to charging only processing fees for blood, as the top drug regulator has opted to eliminate all other charges in order to curb the practice of excessive billing.

In a communication to all states and UT drugs controllers cum licensing authorities, the Drugs Controller Genral of India (DCGI) stated that the decision was taken in view of the opinion that blood is not for sale.

Referring to the 62nd meeting of the Drugs Consultative Committee held on September 26, 2023, the DCGI in the letter on December 26 said, It was recommended with respect of agenda No. 18 of ATR point 3, for overcharging of blood, it was opined that blood is not for sale, it is only for supply and only processing cost may be charged by the blood centre. The revised guidelines stipulate that only processing fees can be charged for blood or blood components which ranges between Rs 250 to 1,550 for blood or blood components.

The DCGI has instructed state and Union Territory (UT) drug controllers to ensure that all blood centers within their purview comply with the updated guidelines. Official sources reveal that private hospitals currently charge between Rs 3,000 to Rs 8,000 per unit of blood in the absence of blood donations. However, in instances of blood shortages or rare blood groups, these charges may escalate even further.