Hot dry weather likely in J&K: MeT

Srinagar, June 28 Weather was mainly dry in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT department forecast the same to persist on Tuesday.

"Weather is expected to remain hot and dry in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 19 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 13.2 and Gulmarg 12 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

In the Ladakh region, Drass town registered 8.4 degrees, Leh 12.3 and Kargil 16.2 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu had 29.9 degrees, Katra 27, Batote 20.9, Banihal 20 and Bhaderwah 19.2 as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor