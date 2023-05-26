Hotel owner murdered in Kerala's Malappuram; body found in trolley bag

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], May 26 : Three people have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a hotel owner here in Malappuram district of Kerala, said the police on Friday.

Following the murder, the accused disposed of the body in a trolley bag at Attapady Ghat road, Kerala, said police.

The deceased identified as Siddique, a hotel owner hailing from Tirur in Malappuram was missing since May 18, police said.

Police recovered the body from the ghat with the help of the fire police officials, they said.

According to Malappuram Superintendent of Police Sujith Das, the murder occurred between May 18 and 19.

"The body was seven days old. Three people have been arrested. The hotel staff and his girlfriend were taken into police custody with the help of railway police from Chennai. Another person was also taken into custody," SP informed.

"On the basis of his (third person) statement, police located the place and recovered the body," SP added.

The Post mortem will be conducted at Kozhikode medical college, the official said.

Police said that an enquiry was launched after it received a missing person complaint. "The body was disposed of in a trolley bag at Attapady Ghat road," police said.

"The objective behind the murder is not clear," he said.

Further investigations are underway.

